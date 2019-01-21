Share this article

Barker Village Board held an emergency session after Village Hall and public library (housed in the same building) burned overnight. (Thomas Prohaska/Buffalo News)

Fire destroys Barker library, Village Hall

The Barker Public Library and Barker Village Hall were destroyed by fire overnight, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

Both the library and Village Hall were located in the same building at 8706 Main St., Barker.

"The entire building is a complete loss," stated the sheriff's office report.

There were no injuries.

According to the Sheriff's Office, just before midnight Sunday night, the Niagara County Emergency Communication Center received several 911 calls from nearby residents reporting flames coming from the Village of Barker library and village hall.

Town of Somerset Police and Niagara County sheriff's deputies responded and confirmed a working structure fire. Barker Fire Company responded with assistance from Olcott Fire Company, Gasport Fire Company and Lyndonville Fire Company to extinguish the fire.

Niagara County Origin and Cause is investigating the cause of the fire.

The Barker Village Hall and library were located in the same building. (Aug. 2011 photo via Google Street View)

