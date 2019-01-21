Dash's sets a shutdown date for Hertel Avenue store

Dash's Market has set a closing date for its store at 1770 Hertel Ave.

The store will close at 7 p.m. Feb. 3 as the company prepares to move into its new location at the corner of Hertel and Starin avenues.

The newly built, 47,000-square-foot store will open about 10 weeks later. The original store will be demolished and replaced with a parking lot.

To accommodate shoppers in the neighborhood after the store closes, Dash's will provide free home delivery to customers in the 14214 and 14216 ZIP codes until the new store opens. Customers can sign up for delivery at DashsMarket.com.