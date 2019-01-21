D'AMBROSIA, Jeffrey Alan

D'AMBROSIA - Jeffrey Alan Age 60, of Las Vegas, NV, passed away on Thursday, January 10, 2019. Jeffrey was born November 3, 1958 in Lockport, NY. Jeffrey was a long time sports handicapper in Las Vegas. He was also an avid poker player and enjoyed playing in poker tournaments, including the World Series of Poker. He is preceded in death by his father, Anthony D'Ambrosia and his sister Mary Jo Wiepert. He is survived by his mother, Lena Georger; wife, Natalie Rasmussen; stepchildren Michelle Farino, Ian Floyd and Miles Floyd; stepsisters, Rosemary Eddy, Frances Dunne, and Ann Mancuso; stepbrothers, Bill Georger and Paul Georger; he is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service for Jeffrey will be held Friday, January 18, 2019, from 10 AM with a Committal Service to follow Friday, at 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmeastern.com for the D'Ambrosia family.