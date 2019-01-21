[BN] Blitz newsletter: Does Tom Brady's ageless performance delay Bills timetable for winning?

Tom Brady has led the New England Patriots back to the Super Bowl for the ninth time in his career. Leading into Sunday's AFC Championship, Bills fan Luke Russert pondered how Brady's continued success into his 40s affects Buffalo's rebuilding plans.

"Do you think there’s a mindset within One Bills Drive that the clock really doesn’t start on anything until Tom Brady retires?" the former NBC News reporter asked in this week's Bills mailbag.

Jay Skurski's response:

"I don’t think so. No. 1, that’s just not the way professional athletes are wired. They never go into a game expecting to lose – even if everyone outside the locker room predicts that (which is the case when they face the Patriots). There’s also an uncertainty as to how long that will take. If Brady plays another two or three years, the Bills can’t just sit on their hands for those seasons. They need to show improvement. "I will say, however, that I think the current front office and coaching staff fully expected this rebuild would take at least three, and probably four, years. If that coincides with the end of Brady’s career, then all the better. The tough part of that is fans lived through the 17-year playoff drought, and therefore don’t love having patience preached to them. A big reason for the drought was facing Brady twice a year, so there’s no doubt the outlook for every team in the AFC East gets brighter when he’s gone."

Skurski also quoted Lorenzo Alexander's thoughts on the subject for this week's Inside the Bills column:

“Why not? I've played them enough to understand that the mystique that they have, I don't buy into it. It's all about getting guys to not buy into that. That doesn't mean that they're not a good team, but we've competed with them. They've just been more sound for longer in the games that we've played against them and figured out a way to make the plays that we haven't."

Mock Draft Roundup: As Bills coaches and scouts head to the Senior Bowl this week, here are the projected selections for the ninth overall pick from 11 draft analysts.

Mark Gaughan's analysis: The more quarterbacks coveted early in the first round, the better for the Bills. Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Kyler Murray among two, maybe three, underclassman quarterbacks who could be taken among the top 10 picks, if they hold up to pre-draft scrutiny.

Breaking down the defense: Credit the Bills coaches with squeezing every ounce of pass-rushing potential out of the team’s defense in 2018.

