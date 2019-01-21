BATHERSON, Martin J.

BATHERSON - Martin J. Of Lackawanna, entered into rest January 18, 2019, loving son of the late Daniel and Mary Alice Batherson; dear brother of the late Daniel Batherson; son-like to Margaret and Joseph Brady; also survived by several cousins. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Victory Basilica (corner of South Park and Ridge Rd.) on Friday morning (January 25th) at 10:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com