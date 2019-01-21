An evil car, werewolves and bloody valentines: It's a new season of 'Thursday Night Terrors'

"Thursday Night Terrors" is turning into the thing that wouldn't die - and that's a good thing.

The sixth season of horror film series - created, curated and hosted by horror movie buff Peter Vullo - showcases five films from the 1980s starting with "Christine" on Jan. 24 in the Dipson Amherst Theatre (3500 Main St.). The movie has already proven to be so popular, a second screening has been added. It now has showings at 7 and 9:35 p.m.

Other films have a 7:30 p.m. showing, but be sure to check listings as the date gets closer for each film since demand often dictates additional screenings. Here's the schedule:

Jan. 24: "Christine." The 1983 film, a collaboration between horror giants John Carpenter and Stephen King, tells the age-old tale of a boy's obsession with a girl. Except in King's world, the girl is a 1958 Plymouth Fury named Christine who has a violent streak.



Feb. 14: "My Bloody Valentine." Want a Valentine's Day date your special someone will never forget? Then we offer this idea: a big box of chocolates and a viewing of the original 1981 Canadian slasher film.

March 21: "The Howling." The masterful werewolf effects by Rob Bottin are reason enough to watch this 1981 Joe Dante film starring everyone's favorite, Dee Wallace Stone.

April 25: "Burial Ground." Vullo loves his Italian horror films and this season he offers the "Terrors" crew this Italian grindhouse zombie film from director Andrea Bianchi.

May 30: "Chopping Mall." Three teens are terrorized by security droids inside a shopping mall. With Barbara Crampton and Kelli Maroney. (Maroney also starred in one of the most popular "Terror" offerings, "Night of the Comet.") Genre fans will be happy to note the cast includes Paul Bartel, Mary Woronov and Dick Miller.

Tickets are $7. Get there early for raffles and to peruse the horror merchandise for sale from Deadend Toyz & Teez in the theater lobby. For info, visit the Thursday Night Terrors Facebook page.