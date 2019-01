YERINA, Robert L.

YERINA - Robert L. Of Clarence, NY. January 14, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Angeline (nee DiPuma); loving father of Michael (Kimberly) and the late Marianna (Mickey) Appleman; grandfather of Alex (Farrah) Appleman, Brandon, Bryan, and Bradley Yerina. Funeral Services were held privately with the family. Please share your online condolences at: www.wendelandloecherinc.com.