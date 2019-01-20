What to expect the next 36 hours: Wind chills of minus 25 degrees

Tonight

How cold will it get tonight? Try wind chill values of 25 below zero.

The latest forecast from the National Weather Service is predicting a low temperature of minus 2 degrees but, when combined with winds of up to 15 mph, it will feel a lot colder. The thermometer had already hit that minus 2 mark by 11 p.m., while the wind chill was 18 below.

And with that cold comes risk.

"Frostbite can occur in 30 minutes or less if the wind chill is just 15 degrees below zero," Aaron Reynolds, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Cheektowaga, said Sunday.

The frostbite warnings are part of an official wind chill warning that started at 6 p.m. Sunday and lasts until 7 p.m. Monday.

In announcing the warning, the weather service advised people of the "potentially dangerous situation" outdoors and said, "if you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin."

A winter weather advisory also remains in effect until 11 a.m. Monday for Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Wayne and northern Cayuga counties, with slippery road conditions and poor visibility continuing through the morning commute, the weather service said,

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office issued a travel advisory around 4 p.m. for all of Niagara County. There should be no unnecessary travel because high winds are causing blowing snow and poor visibility.

An additional 2 to 4 inches of snow is forecast for the northern areas of Erie County and Niagara County, while snowfall is tapering off in other areas.

Snowfall Saturday and early Sunday left about 14 inches in Hamburg, Lancaster and Sardinia, according to the weather service, but lesser amounts in other areas. A National Weather Service employee in the Town of Aurora measured 12.8 inches and a spotter in North Tonawanda measured 10.8 inches, according to the latest snowfall totals posted at 5:25 p.m.

Monday

The weather service said it will be "bitterly cold" on Monday, with wind chills dropping to 20 below in Buffalo at 7 a.m.

As a result, road salt will become less effective in melting the snow, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Jon Hitchcock.

High temperatures in the single digits with chances for modest snow showers are forecast.

"Fairly widespread but light lake snows will persist southeast of both lakes where new daytime accumulations should remain under two inches," the weather service said.

Lows are expected to dip near to below zero Monday night before rebounding Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon will see temperatures in the mid- to upper 20s.