Weekend in Review: Bodycam video of disputed arrest surfaces, snow blasts WNY, Sabres lose and more
After a blast of snow across Western New York this weekend, many people may have the day off Monday to recover. For those who will be digging out and trudging to work in the freezing cold, here are some stories you may have missed over the weekend that will help get you ready for the week ahead.
'Kenny always pushes people,' co-worker says of infamous sheriff's deputy
A second Erie County Sheriff's Office body camera video has surfaced, shedding more light on the controversial arrest of a Buffalo Bills fan in December 2017. It captures Deputy Kenneth Achtyl's co-workers chatting about him outside New Era Field, where one laments that Achtyl "always pushes people." The comments suggest Achtyl has a reputation for being physical.
'Business as usual' for Buffalo on Monday following winter storm
After two days of snow, bitter cold and blustery winds, Buffalo will be open for "business as usual" Monday. Frostbite warnings are part of an official wind chill warning that lasts until 6 p.m. Monday.
How much snow did your town get?
Snowfall Saturday and early Sunday left about 16 inches in in West Seneca and Jamestown, and about 14 inches Hamburg, Lancaster and Sardinia, according to the weather service. Here's a look at how much the storm left across the region.
King's speech in Buffalo served as the climactic address.
For downtown, a renaissance without retail
More than 10 prime storefronts along Main Street sit empty, their glass doors papered over with leasing posters. Vacancy rates at the Main Place Mall approach 80 percent, buoyed by a food court and a small cluster of stores, including a dollar store and Payless Shoe Source. Today urban chains and local shops alike struggle to draw business even as restaurants, bars and barbershops flourish in the neighborhood.
Sean Kirst: Martin Luther King Jr.'s almost forgotten speech in Buffalo
In 1956, a 27-year-old Martin Luther King delivered a speech at the old Statler Hotel called “The Birth of a New Age.” Change was coming nationally, he said, but he warned that old and threatened systems always have a "last-minute breathing power."
Sabres' mistakes add up in 4-3 loss to cap western Canada road trip
Though the Buffalo Sabres have the offensive firepower to keep up with the NHL's best, they make too many makes in their own zone. A remarkable effort to beat Calgary Wednesday ended in a 4-3 loss.
Smiles at Science After Hours: Get a Clue in Museum of Science
The Buffalo Museum of Science's annual murder mystery night – Get a Clue – sold out well in advance of Friday. Each attendee received one free drink ticket, while the museum was open for exploration.
