WATTIE, Joseph M.

WATTIE - Joseph M. January 19, 2019, of Lackawanna, NY. Loving father of Joni (Bob, Sr.) Price and Kenneth Corvin; grandfather of Serenity and Bob, Jr.; son of Marianne (nee Kline) Wattie and the late Dennis; brother of Diane (Barry) Hassett and Michael; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM, with a Chapel Service at 7:30 PM.