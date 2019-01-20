VINE, Jean R.

VINE - Jean R. January 16, 2019, age 92, beloved daughter of the late Frank and Henrietta (nee Popp) Vine; sister of the late Charles Vine; also survived by cousins, nieces, nephews and loving friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 25, 2019 from 3-7 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Dr., where prayers will be offered on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 8:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 9:30 AM from Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga. Interment to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com