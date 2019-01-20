Woman assaults adversary outside store in Niagara Falls

A 27-year-old woman told Niagara Falls Police she was assaulted Friday evening by another woman who reportedly was upset that the two each have a child with the same man.

The 24th Street resident told police she “had words” with the woman in a store in the City Market on 19th Street around 6 p.m. As she walked to her car, the woman followed and struck her in the head from behind, knocking her to the ground.

In an ensuing struggle, police said, the assailant pulled the victim’s arm, causing extreme pain.

The victim went to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where doctors diagnosed a possible torn rotator cuff. She told police she lost gold jewelry and a pair of gold Ugg boots in the attack.