UB wrestlers win at Old Dominion

Bryant Lantry, ranked 11th in the nation, earned a major decision, (11-3) over eighth-ranked All-American Sa'Derian Perry at 141 pounds to lead the University at Buffalo to a 19-12 wrestling victory over Old Dominion on Sunday in Norfolk, Va.

UB came from a 12-10 deficit to win the final three for the victory and bring its record to 8-4 overall and 1-2 in Mid-American Conference duals.

Buffalo improved to 8-4 overall and 1-2 in MAC duals. The Bulls will next wrestle at Kent State on Saturday.

The Bulls got individual wins from Derek Spann at 133 pounds, Troy Keller at 166, Logan Rill at 184, Brett Perry at 197 and 12th ranked Jake Gunning at 285.

The Bulls will next wrestle at Kent State on Saturday.