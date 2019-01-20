UB beats Harvard in men's tennis for the first time

The University at Buffalo men's tennis team won two of the three doubles matches and that gave the Bulls their first victory ever over Harvard, 4-3, indoors in Cambridge, Mass. Harvard had won the three previous meetings with UB. It was the opening match of the Bulls' spring season.

Junior Vilhelm Fridell and freshman Simon Wibler won at first doubles, 6-4, and sophomore Matthew Johnson and Valdemar Holm won their match in a tiebreaker, 7-6 (10) for an early 1-0 leads.

The teams split the six singles matches.

Fridell won at No. 1 for UB over Andy Zhou, 3-6, 7-6, 6-2; Nickolas Frisk won at No. 4 over Lucas Koelle, 6-3, 2-6, 7-5, and Matthew Johnson won at No. 6 over Lane Leschly, 6-3, 7-6.

Harvard was seeded 31st in last year's NCAA tournament, losing to Southern California.