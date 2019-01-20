TURNBULL, Linda M. (LaBelle)

Of Depew, suddenly, on January 11, 2019; beloved wife of Arthur Turnbull; sister of Patricia Courtney (nee LaBelle); loving mother of Timothy Turnbull, Brian Turnbull, Melissa (Daniel) Chismar, and the late Daniel Turnbull; grandmother of Miranda Turnbull, Austin Turnbull, Paige Turnbull, Christian Chismar, and Faith Chismar. Linda devoted her life to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and her family.