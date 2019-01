TORRENCE, Vincent

TORRENCE - Vincent Of Buffalo, entered into rest January 17, 2019. Relatives and friends may visit Mt. Aaron Missionary Baptist Church, 538 Genesee St., Buffalo, on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 from 5-6 PM, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment, Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Demopolis, AL. Arrangements by Lombardo Funeral Home.