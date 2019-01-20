TEDESCO, Michael John, Sr.

TEDESCO - Michael John, Sr. January 15, 2019, age 67. Beloved husband of Sharon A. (nee Sajdak) Tedesco; loving father of Donna M. (John) Crosta, John M. Tedesco, Julie L. (Scott) Angello-McFadden, David C. Tedesco and the late Michael John Tedesco, Jr.; cherished grandfather of Joshua, Christopher, Haley, Matthew, Jacob, Alissa, Coral, Ariella and the late Austin; dear son of John F. and Margaret K. (nee Bullinger) Tedesco; brother of Michele Tedesco; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Monday from 10 AM - 1 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner of Hopkins Road), where Funeral Services will follow at 1 PM. Friends invited. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.