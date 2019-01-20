Tapestry 7th grader sets state dash record

Jada Kenner, a seventh-grader at Tapestry Charter School, broke a long-standing record in the 60 meters at the New Balance Games on Saturday in New York City.

Kenner ran 7.28 in a preliminary year, breaking the previous record which was set in 1983 by Pam Jones of PS120 in the Bronx. Her time in winning the final of the event was 7.34, competing against high school runners.

It was Kenner’s fourth state

record this season. She broke the

60 meters eighth-grade record when she won in 7.79 seconds in the Kevin Dare Invitational. She also set the seventh grade state record in the 200 meters in the Dare meet, running 25.40. She also broke the seventh grade state record with a 41.27 clocking in the 300 meters at the Section

VI Varsity Selected meet..

Nichols icers win

Nichols School won its second straight game in the Northwood School Hockey Showcase, defeating Seacoast Prep of New Hampshire, 5-3, at the Olympic Center Rink in Lake Placid.

Senior defenseman Owen Gonter scored once and assisted on three goals for the Vikings, who will face Thetford Mines, Ont., in their final game of the Showcase on Monday.

Nichols triumphed over host Northwood, 5-3, on Saturday, Walter Zacher scored twice for the Vikings.