SPERANDEO - Rose F. January 16, 2019. Beloved mother of Lucy (Jeffrey) Pencille, Rose (Ramin) Hafezi and Joseph (Keisha) Polizzi; cherished grandmother of Ashley, Savanah, Andrew, JonLuke, Matteo, Vincent and Cecelia; dear sister of Salvatore (Carmela) Sperandeo and the late Philip Sperandeo; also survived by her dear mother-in-law Lucy Polizzi, nieces, nephews and many dear friends. The family will be present Monday from 3-8 PM, at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Avenue (near W. Ferry St.), where prayers will be offered on Tuesday at 9:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM from Holy Angels Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc.