SONNEN - Michael P. Age 69, of the Town of Wheatfield, Thursday, January 17, 2019; beloved husband of 48 years of Linda (nee Hougland) Sonnen; son of the late Ernest and Katherine (nee Meyer) Sonnen; brother of Katherine (fiance Donald Wilkolaski) Burdette and the late David Sonnen; brother-in-law of Kathryn (late David) Sonnen; uncle of Jennifer (Peter) Fleischman, Daniel (Jennifer) Sonnen, and Steven (Carrie) Sonnen; also survived by several great-nieces and nephews. Family will be present on Wednesday, January 23, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (Between Morgan and Broad Sts.), City of Tonawanda. Funeral Service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Hospice Foundation of WNY, 225 Como Park Blvd, PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240. Michael was a 40 year member of the North Tonawanda Auxiliary Police. Please share online condolences at www.rothfuneral.com