SKIPPER, Barbara H. (Herr)

SKIPPER - Barbara H. (nee Herr)

Of Lackawanna, entered into rest, January 18, 2019. Beloved wife of Charles F. Skipper; devoted mother of Barbara (late Robert) Mendez, Patricia (Keefe) Snyder, Carleen (James) Smith, Kathryn (Joseph) Wilkinson and Charles (Karen) Skipper; cherished grandmother of Sean, Kate, Matthew, Will, Charlie, Brigid, Megan, Patrick, Colin, Nate, Nick, Halle, Crystal, Cody, Ryan, Tim, Kara, and two great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Adrian and Margaret Herr; dear sister of Margaret McGary, Thomas (Barbara) Herr, Mary (Donald) Robins, Sheila (Mark) Lowrey, and the late Adrian (late Anne) Herr; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral HOme (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Monday and Tuesday from 4-8 PM, where prayers will be said Wednesday morning at 9 o'clock. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church at 10 o'clock, Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com