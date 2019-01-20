Deaths Death Notices
SEILER, Robert F.
SEILER - Robert F. Unexpectedly, January 16, 2019, age 63; beloved husband of 40 years to Barbara L. (nee Borsuk) Seiler; devoted father of Jill (Jesse) Grey and Brandon (Karen); loving grandfather of Sean, Alexa, Ryan, Jack and Owen; dearest brother of Daniel (Sally), Ronald (late Linda), Julie (Ronald) Kasprzak, Richard (Lynn) and Mark (Melanie); son-in-law of Raymond and Joan Borsuk; dear brother-in-law of Susan (Bruce) Blazynski, Michael Borsuk and Debora (Timothy) Gardner; cherished uncle of Timmy; he will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family will be present Tuesday from 4-7 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton St. (at Girdle Rd.). Family and friends are invited Wednesday at 10 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at the Church of the Annunciation, 7580 Clinton St., Elma, NY 14059. Please assemble at church. Interment to be held privately. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
