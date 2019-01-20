SCHWARZOTT, Helene G. (Tomaka)

Of Blasdell, NY, January 14, 2019; beloved wife of the late William C. Schwarzott, Sr.; loving mother of William III (Rebecca), Robert and the late Russell (Mary) and David (Keri) Schwarzott; cherished grandmother of Sarah Prodan, Katherine Wolf, Lisa (Skip) Beckwith, Wayne (Amy) Schwarzott, Ryan (Olivia) Schwarzott, Christopher Schwarzott, Eric Schwarzott, Matthew Schwarzott and Josef Schwarzott; adored great-grandmother of Cameron, Eli, Macie, Jason, Zachary, Matthew, Ethan, Nathan, Jerry, Kyle, Marcus, Grant, Angelo, Nolan and Jonathan; predeceased by brothers and sisters; dearest sister-in-law of Joan (late Edwin) Schwarzott-Pfister. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, January 26, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Church at 10:00 am. Interment Lakeside Memorial Cemetery. No Prior Visitation. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com