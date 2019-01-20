SCHADE, Joan E. (Evatt)

Of West Falls, NY, January 11, 2019. Beloved mother of Joanna Schade and F. Jacob (Maria) Schade; dear sister of Evelyn (Gerhardt) Salinger; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to a Memorial Service, Saturday, January 26, 10:00 am at St. Matthias Episcopal Church (corner of Main and Maple Sts., East Aurora). Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to WNED Public Broadcasting, PO Box 1263, Buffalo, NY 14240. Online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com