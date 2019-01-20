SAMMARCO, Russell J.

SAMMARCO - Russell J. January 18, 2019. Beloved husband of May (Simonian) Sammarco; dear father of Rachel (Jeffrey) Falk, Renee (Robert) Delmont and Suzanne (Ronald) Ammerman; grandfather of Christian and Jackson Falk, Alessio Sammarco, Robert Delmont Jr. and Ryan Ammerman; son of the late Russell and Agatha Sammarco; son-in-law of Gregory (late Elizabeth) Simonian; loving uncle of Ashley (Robert) Wasinger and Jillian Burgio; loving great-uncle of Robert, Amerie and Mia Wasinger; brother of Janet Sammarco; brother-in-law of Patrice (Robert) Swanson and the late Rosanne (late Randall) Burgio; also survived by many other relatives and friends. Friends may call from 4-8 PM Monday at the JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy., at N. Bailey. You are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Amelia's Church on Tuesday at 9 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Unyts. Arrangements by VANDERCHER & DICK FUNERAL HOME.