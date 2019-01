ROLLING, Lenna Mae

ROLLING - Lenna Mae Departed this life January 15, 2019. Relatives and friends may visit THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Wednesday, January 23, 2019 from 12 noon to 5 PM, where the family will receive friends Thursday, January 24, 2019 from 11 AM - 12 noon. Funeral Services will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com