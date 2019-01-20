ROLL, Rose T. (Zbierski)

ROLL - Rose T. (nee Zbierski)

January 17, 2019, age 102. Beloved wife of the late Frederick J. Roll; dear mother of Gary M. Roll and the late Frederick (Rose) Roll; loving grandmother of Frederick (Kari) Roll and Eric Roll; great-grandmother of Frederick and Kate; sister of the late Leo, Edward and Joseph Zbierski; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Monday, January 21, 2019 from 3-7 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee St., where prayers will be said Tuesday at 9:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Our Lady Help of Christians Church at 10 AM. Family and friends invited. Share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.