Rebuffed from using bathroom, man tosses rock through window

A Jordan Gardens resident told Niagara Falls Police that a man threw a rock through the front window of her home Friday morning after she refused to allow him inside to use her restroom.

According to the victim, a 35-year-old neighborhood man knocked on her front door around 11 a.m. and asked to use her bathroom. When she refused, he turned away, then picked up a rock and tossed it through her window, causing an estimated $200 worth of damage.

Police are currently searching for the man who, according to reports, is the subject of a pair of outstanding arrest warrants in the city.