RAUCH - LeRoy E. Of Boston, NY, January 13, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ruth (nee Dudley) Rauch; loving father of Warren, Edwin (late Brigid), and William Rauch; cherished grandfather of Jeremiah (Margret), Rosaleen (Michael) Nogle, Brigidann, Samuel, Evangeline, and Mairead Rauch; also survived by three great-grandchildren. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service from Faith United Church of Christ, 8651 Boston State Rd., Boston, NY 14025, on February 2 at 10AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial contributions to the church are greatly appreciated. Funeral services entrusted to Loomis Offers & Loomis Inc., Hamburg Chapel.