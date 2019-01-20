PUSATERI, Nancy C. (Shantler)

January 18, 2019 of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of the late Robert N. Pusateri, Sr.; dearest mother of Edward (Debora), Susan Hillyard, Cindy (Michael) Cline, Robert, and Nicholas Pusateri; loving grandmother of Michael, Joseph, William, Jaimie, Jonathan (Melinda), Sarah, Daniel, Nicole, and Amanda; great-grandmother of three; and dear sister of Helen, Edward, James, Sharon and the late Dorothy. Friends will be received Tuesday, 2-4 and 7-9 PM, at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME same as CURTIN FUNERAL HOME, 1340 Union Rd, West Seneca (716-674-5776). Friends are invited to gather at the funeral home at 9:15 AM, Wednesday, to proceed to a graveside service at 10 AM in Lakeside Cemetery, Hamburg. Online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com