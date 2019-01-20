Police match parts from hit-run vehicle, arrest Niagara Falls man

Town of Lewiston Police reported that they matched parts from an accident scene to a hit-run vehicle and arrested a Niagara Falls man.

Matthew J. Quarantillo, 34, of Morley Avenue, faces a total of five charges stemming from the accident near Academy Park at 8:25 p.m. on Jan. 10, in which a car was struck from behind while leaving a parking spot, police said.

After investigators found Quarantillo and matched parts which fell from the hit-run vehicle, he registered a 0.14 reading on a Breathalyzer test, according to reports on the incident.

Quarantillo also was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to use a designated lane and two other traffic counts, police said.