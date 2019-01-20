PODKOWINSKI, Jean M. (Grochowiak)

94, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 13, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born in Buffalo, NY, the daughter of Walter and Jean Grochowiak, she was a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy in Buffalo. She was employed at Niagara Mohawk in Buffalo where she met her husband Stephen. They were married in 1954. The family moved to Syracuse in 1970. She was a wonderful, caring, loving mother and homemaker. After the children were grown, she was employed at Onondaga Savings Bank. Jean enjoyed reading, traveling, gardening, tennis and golf. She achieved a hole in one twice at West Hill Golf Course. She was a communicant and Eucharistic Minister at Holy Family Church. She also volunteered and was Director for the Holy Family Food Pantry. Jean was a member of the Diocesan Parish Historians and volunteered at the Archives of the Diocesan Chancery. She also volunteered at St. Camillus and for the Literacy Volunteers of America. She was predeceased by her husband Stephen in 2003, after 49 years of marriage. Jean is survived by her beloved children, Joanie (David) Podkowinski-DeKoker, David (Marie) and Susan Podd and many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, January 20 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Whelan Bros. & Hulchanski Funeral Home, 5854 Belle Isle Road, Syracuse, NY 13209. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, January 21 at 10:00 AM, in Holy Family Church, 127 Chapel Drive, Syracuse, NY 13219. Entombment will be Tuesday, January 22, in St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery, 700 Pine Ridge Heritage Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14425. Contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made in Jean's name to Holy Family Food Pantry.