Steve Lane, owner of Steve's Wonderful World of Pets in Amherst, holds two baby chicks that are available for rent during the Easter season. (Buffalo News/Stephen T. Watson)

Owner selling Steve's Wonderful World of Pets to begin new career

The owner of Steve’s Wonderful World of Pets in Amherst is embarking on a new career as a minister and has put the store up for sale. The Rev. Steve Lane announced that he has listed the business, which he founded in 1991, with Sunbelt Business Brokers of Buffalo.

“It is a mission in its own right,” he said, “but God has another call for me.”

Lane, who graduated from Bexley Seabury Seminary in Chicago in 2017, was chosen in October to serve as pastor of St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Buffalo and began his duties in December.

The store at 5397 Sheridan Drive near Essjay Road, which has six full-time employees and nine part-timers, is known for its wide selection of animals.

