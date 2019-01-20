OSTER, Susan L. (Heckel)

OSTER - Susan L. (nee Heckel)

January 18, 2019, age 70. Beloved wife of Francis "Frank" A. Oster (Ostrozinski); loving daughter of Alva (nee Wagner) and the late LeRoy Heckel; dearest sister of Karen Heckel; dear sister-in-law of Richard (Diane) Ostrozinski and Marcia (Michael) Demart; adored aunt of Jennifer (James) Antilla, Aaron (Jennifer) Woloszyn, Paul (Joelle) Woloszyn, Robert (Evonne) Ostrozinski, Kelly (Keith) Page, Kyle (Lisa) Horvatis and eight great-nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Rd., where Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 AM. Friends invited. Interment to be held privately. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, memorials may be made in Susan's memory to Hospice Buffalo Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Mrs. Oster taught second and third grade at Heim Elementary School for over 40 years. She was also a lifelong member of the United Church of Christ and a member of the Women of the Moose Lodge #2010 in East Aurora, NY. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com