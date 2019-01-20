O'LEARY, Kathleen Marie

O'LEARY - Kathleen Marie Entered into rest January 6, 2019. Devoted mother of Jennifer Weyand (Ron Garrett). Beloved grandmother of Liam John Weyand Garrett. Cherished sister of John (Sharon) O'Leary, Patricia (Christopher) Sullivan, Mary Margaret (Patrick) Hurley, Michael (Mary Jo) O'Leary, Anne (James) Roberts, and Robert O'Leary. Predeceased by parents John and Mary Shirley O'Leary; son William "Billy" Weyand; and granddaughter Mackenzie Shay Garrett. Also survived by nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. A Memorial Mass will be held on April 5, 2019 at 9:30 am at Our Lady of Charity/Holy Family Church (1901 South Park Avenue). Kathleen generously donated her body to UB Medical School. She was a member of the Valley Community Center.