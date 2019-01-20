Ohio man treated for exposure after fleeing police in single-digit temperatures

An Ohio man was treated for exposure Sunday after he fled into the woods in single-digit temperatures to avoid police, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities said Jason Wasson, 45, of Dayton, led officers on a two-mile chase shortly after noon in the Town of Busti. Wind chills at the time were well below zero, according to the National Weather Service.

Deputies went to an address on Orr Street Extension after reports of an unwanted person, but Wasson fled into the woods before they got there. Once located, Wasson was transported to UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pa., for treatment, and then to Chautauqua County Jail for arraignment. According to the police report, two active felony warrants are out for Wasson in the Town of Portland.