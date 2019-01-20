O'HARE, Thomas F.

O'HARE - Thomas F. January 18, 2019, beloved husband of 53 years to Kathleen (nee Riley) O'Hare; dear father of Kristin (Bret) O'Hare-Blumberg, Daniel O'Hare, Lynn (David) O'Hare Kawa and Jennifer (David) O'Hare Paplow; loving grandfather of Casey, Ava, Erin, Thomas, Kathleen, Sean, Meaghan and Grace; brother of Vincent (late Phyllis) O'Hare, Richard (Constance) O'Hare, Eileen (late Joseph) Salatka, Maureen O'Hare, the late John O'Hare, his twin, Alicia (late William) Smith, Donald O'Hare and Robert O'Hare; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends, Tuesday January 22, 2019, from 4-8 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St., where prayers will be said Wednesday at 9:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church at 10:30 AM. Interment will be in Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery, Bowmansville, NY. Family and friends invited. In addition to his devotion to his wife and family, one of Thomas' greatest interests was genealogy and he was an active member and served on the board of multiple genealogical societies. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com