NIGRO - Charles C. January 15, 2019. Dear father of Charlene (Daniel) Sonricker and Maria (Carl) Bampton; beloved grandfather of Steven (Jodie Beszczynski) Sonricker, Matthew (Krista) Sonricker, Dr. Tina (Dr. Robert Waterhouse) Bampton, and Lynda (Joshua) Urso; also survived by great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in Sacred Heart Chapel at D'Youville College, 320 Porter Ave., Buffalo, NY, between Prospect and Fargo Sts., on Saturday, January 26th at 11 AM. No prior visitation.