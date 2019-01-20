Niagara women edge Fairfield in OT; Canisius and Bona fall

Jai Moore scored a basket and made the free-throw for a three-point play with 4.1 seconds left in overtime to give Niagara a 71-68 victory over Fairfield Sunday afternoon in their Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference women's basketball game at the Gallagher Center.

Moore led the Purple Eagles with 21 points. It was the fifth game this season the junior from Brooklyn has scored 20 or more points. Niagara improved it MAAC record to 4-2 and is 8-10 overall. Fairfield (3-14) is winless in six MAAC games.

Niagara had a 63-58 lead in regulation but the Stags tied it with less than 3 seconds to play.

"This win was a huge step for our team," said Niagara coach Jada Pierce. "I’m so proud that we overcame adversity and believed in ourselves the whole time. This is a special group that has grown so much already this year. We’re looking forward to our next opportunity!"

That will come Wednesday at Manhattan.

Meanwhile at the Koessler Athletic Center, Canisius lost to defending MAAC champion and conference favorite Quinnipiac, 55-42, to drop to 4-2 in the MAAC and 6-11 overall. The visiting Bobcats are 11-6 and unbeaten in six conference games. Quinnipiac went 18-0 in MAAC regular season games last season.

`Taylor Herd led Quinnipiac with 23 points while her teammate Jen Fay had 15.

Sara Hinriksdottir led Canisius with 18 points.

After trailing, 29-19, at the half, Canisius played the Bobcats nearly even in the second half. For the game Canisius limited the visitors to 31.1 percent shooting (19 of 61) while the Griffs shot 40.5 (15 of 36). Quinnipiac (5-30) made two more 3-pointers than Canisius (3-10).

Saint Louis (7-11, 2-3 A-10) took the lead with an 11-0 first-half run and got strong play from 6-foot-5 freshman Brooke Flowers Sunday in a 62-45 victory over St. Bonaventure (4-14, 1-4) in Atlantic 10 women's baskeball at the Reilly Center.

Flowers had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Billikens. Senior Jordyn Frantz had 15 points and freshman guard Ciaja Harbison had 12 points for the winners.

Freshman Deja Francis had 17 points for the Bonnies a Asianae Johnson, another freshman had 11. Senior Mckenna Maycock had an off night for the Bonnies. She had a season-low 11 points and made 1 of 11 field goal tries.

With Flowers leading the way, the Billikens had a 41-25 rebounding advantage.

The Bonnies' next game will be at Massachusetts on Saturday.