MUSTY, Donald J.

MUSTY - Donald J. Age 76, formerly of South Wales, NY died January 17, 2019. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date and at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to the Lupus Foundation or Parkinson's Foundation. Arrangements completed by W.S. Davis Funeral Home, Arcade. Online register book at wsdavisfuneralhome.com