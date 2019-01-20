MURPHY, Kathleen (Testa)

MURPHY - Kathleen (nee Testa)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest December 19, 2018. Devoted mother of Robert Emmett III (Angelica) Murphy and Kathleen K. Murphy; loving daughter of Betty (nee Loiacano) and the late Peter D. Testa; dear sister of Peter J., Vincent J. (Cheryl), Michael P. (Tracy), Paul A. (Annette), and the late Steven Testa; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Spirit Church, 85 Dakota St., Buffalo, on Saturday (January 26th) at 1 PM. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made to Center for Elder Law & Justice, 438 Main St. Suite 1200, Buffalo, NY 14202 or NAMI, PO Box 49104, Baltimore, MD 21297 in Kathleen's memory. Condolences may be shared online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com