MOONEY - James J. January 9, 2019; beloved husband of the late Beverly (nee Lauer) Mooney; loving father of Michael (Jean), Thomas (Jill) and Patrick (Debbie) Mooney; loving grandfather of seven grandchildren; brother of Alice (David) Lindahl and the late Vernon (Jean) and Virgil (Caroline) Mooney; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call Sunday, January 27, 2019, from 4-7 PM at the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, January 28, 2019, at 9:30 AM at Christ the King Church, 30 Lamarck Dr., Snyder. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Amherst Public Library or Buffalo State College. Share condolences at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com