MINOTTI, Renee E. (Van Elderen)

Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest January 15, 2019; beloved wife of the late Albert J. Minotti; devoted mother of Daniel (late Mary Beth) Minotti, Marie Rose Liederhouse and David (Marjorie) Minotti; cherished grandmother of seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Jean and Josephine Van Elderen; dear sister of the late Pierre, Leo, Francois and Mariette. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Road, on Monday from 1-4 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Nativity of Blessed Virgin Mary, 8500 Main St., Harris Hill, on Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to Hospice of Buffalo, Inc. Your online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com