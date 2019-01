MERCURI, Mary Louise (Lepre)

January 12, 2019, wife of the late Ralph Sr.; dear mother of Ralph Jr. (Diane), Celeste LaBruna and Louis (Margaret); loving grandmother of seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sister of Pauline Polichetti and Susan Anibaldi. A private Mass was held. Mary was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Altar & Rosary Society. Condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com