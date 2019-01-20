McWHORTER, Mary A.

McWHORTER - Mary A. Of Hamburg, NY, formerly of Orchard Park, NY. December 21, 2018; beloved daughter of the late David and Lula McWhorter; dear sister of the late Alice Bannister; dearest aunt of David Bannister, Steve Bannister and Molly Chatham-Strode; cherished friend of Marjorie Donovan. Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service Monday, January 28, 2019, at 11:30 am, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 261 E. Main Street, Hamburg, NY 14075. No prior visitation. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at

