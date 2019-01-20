McTARNAGHAN, Natalie Haines

McTARNAGHAN - Natalie Haines Of Gates, NY. Natalie passed away during the early hours of December 19, 2018 in Rochester, NY. She was born on All Saints' Day, November 1, 1921 in Nunda, NY to Kenneth and Evva (Baker) Haines. Natalie grew up in Nunda and attended Rochester Business Institute. On April 25, 1943, she married Hugh McTarnaghan of Castile, NY. She worked in Washington, DC during WWII and in several office positions in western New York. Hugh and Natalie settled in Tonawanda, NY, after the war, where they raised their two daughters. Natalie was the secretary of Deerhurst Presbyterian Church in Kenmore, NY for many years. She and Hugh were both dedicated volunteers in the community and at Deerhurst Church. They enjoyed an active retirement, with a winter home in Florida and travel to 49 states and many countries. Natalie moved to Rochester in 2004 after Hugh's death, where she was very involved in the community at her new home, St. Johns Meadows. Natalie was well known for her talent at the piano, as both an accompanist and a soloist. Jazz, hymns, Gershwin, ragtime, show tunes, classical - she played them all. Natalie's willingness to share herself and her many talents was a gift to all who knew her. Natalie is survived by her loving daughters Susan Lewis (Jim Eitzen) and Sally (Steve) Christensen; grandchildren Matt (Ortal) Christensen, Robb (Kate) Christensen, Scott (Jennifer) Christensen, Sonrisa Lewis, and Ben (Dom) De Lewis; 8 great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law Magdalene Hettler; a niece and a nephew. She was predeceased by her husband, Hugh McTarnaghan; sister, Marjorie Ostrum; and brothers-in-law Charles Ostrum and Robert Hettler. A Memorial Service for Natalie will be at 2 PM on January 27, 2019 at Gates Presbyterian Church, 1049 Wegman Road, Rochester. In lieu of flowers, please honor Natalie with a donation to the Alzheimer's Association or to Deerhurst Presbyterian Church, 257 Deerhurst Park Blvd., Buffalo, NY 14223. Arrangements by the James R. Gray Funeral Home.