McCORMACK, Harriet L. (Pitz)

McCORMACK - Harriet L. (nee Pitz)

Of Cheektowaga, NY passed surrounded by family, on November 30, 2018. Beloved wife of John R. McCormack; loving mother of Lisa Miller and Amy (David) Monk; cherished grandmother of Sherri Miller, the late Anna Miller and Mary Monk; predeceased by her parents Edward W. Pitz, Sr. and Eleanor (Eichler) Pitz; and her brother Edward W. Pitz, Jr. A Memorial Service will be held at Beechwood Homes Skilled Nursing Facility on Monday, January 21, 2019 at 1:00 PM.