MAUNZ, Dan

MAUNZ, Dan - One year ago today, feels like yesterday - Miss you every minute of every day. You were so loving - kind, intelligent, fun, witty, and wise. A talented & gifted gardner, fixer & builder, and a chef, who put his love into everything he did. Amazing Dad! Loving husband & my BF, the luckiest day we met 7/7/77. Everyday we feel thankful and blessed for the short time that we had with you. Wish you were here to help us through this. Love Forever, Mary rose, Lisa and Adam