Man charged with menacing after woman is threatened with a handgun

Buffalo Police reported that they arrested a man on charges of menacing and harassment after he pointed a handgun in a woman's face, threatened to kill her and drove off.

The incident took place Saturday at the Mariner Homes Apartments, next to the Niagara Thruway near Virginia Street. According to the report, police later searched Andres Reyes-Rosario's car and found a stolen handgun wrapped in a sock in the middle console between the front seats.

Reyes-Rosario was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, in addition to second-degree menacing and second-degree harassment. His car, which had a suspended registration, was also impounded, the report said.