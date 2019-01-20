Man charged with grand larceny after stealing mother's loaded pistol from her bedroom

A 40-year-old man broke into his mother's Grider Street apartment early Saturday morning and stole a loaded pistol from her bedroom, according to a police report.

The man, Markay Wilson, entered his mother's home by taking a rear window off its track, according to the report, and took a loaded, semi-automatic Ruger pistol, then exited back through the window.

Police apprehended Wilson at his mother's home later that morning when he returned to the residence, according to the report. He was charged with grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property, both in the fourth degree, among other violations.